Robin Williams' daughter criticises AI recreations of her father: "Personally disturbing"

Hollywood icon Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams has criticised efforts to replicate her father using artificial intelligence, calling these recreations "Frankensteinian monster" that is personally disturbing.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Zelda, 34, shared a post on her Instagram Stories over the weekend criticising non-consensual AI replications of her late father.

"These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people... but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for," Zelda wrote.

Oscar winner Robin Williams, known for his work in films such as "Good Will Hunting", "Mrs Doubtfire", "Dead Poets Society" and "Awakenings", died in 2014.

The use of AI to replicate performers' voices or likenesses are also the issues being raised as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike.