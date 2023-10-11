Russian module on ISS experiences leak: NASA

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are safe after the Russian module on the orbiting lab recently experienced a leak, NASA has said.

The agency said its flight controllers at Johnson Space Center in Houston observed flakes emanating from one of two radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) at approximately 1 p.m. EDT on Monday.

This was confirmed by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli who saw the flakes from the cupola windows. The crew was then asked to close the shutters on US segment windows as a “precaution against contamination”.

“The crew aboard station was never in any danger,” the agency said.

Roscosmos confirmed that the observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted to the outside of the module.

"The temperature at the MLM is comfortable," Russian officials wrote on Telegram (translation provided by Google). They also said there are no changes to operations, experiments or crew exercise periods.