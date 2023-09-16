Russian Soyuz docks at ISS, cosmonauts and astronaut aboard

Rare moment of cooperation

Russian space agency Roscosmos said earlier on Friday, 15 September that Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Loral O'Hara docked at the ISS three hours after lift-off.

The trio are joining three other Russians, two Americans and a European Space Agency representative on the ISS.

Kononenko appeared to allude to tensions during a pre-launch press conference and said "unlike on earth" cosmonauts and astronauts took care of one another in space.

"We hear each other there, and we understand each other, and we are very sensitive to our relationships," he said. "We always take care of each other."

O'Hara was equally upbeat , pointing to the station's "legacy" and said it had been bringing the countries together.

"I'm excited to get on board and see the crewmates who are waiting for us," she added.

Kononenko and Chub are scheduled to spend a year on the ISS while O'Hara is expected to spend six months aboard.