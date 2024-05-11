Sam Altman dismisses reports of google-like search engine plans

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Saturday, 11 May refuted reports that his artificial intelligence (AI) company is going to launch a search engine like Google.

In a X post, Altman said that OpenAI will stick to its AI goals, making its AI chatbot called ChatGPT more powerful.

“Not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me,” he commented.

On Monday, 13 May OpenAI will livestream its event to showcase some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.