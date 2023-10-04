Satellite 'constellations' could hamper night sky observations, astronomers raise concerns

Astronomers are raising concerns around groups of large satellites orbiting the Earth, which could disrupt their ability to observe stars in the night sky and perform radio astronomy.

The international team of scientists, including those from Imperial College London, have published a paper in Nature journal, detailing the impact of the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite on astronomy.

The BlueWalker 3 is a prototype satellite, part of a satellite constellation planned by its owner AST SpaceMobile, intended to deliver mobile or broadband services anywhere in the world.

Observations of the BlueWalker 3 showed it was one of the brightest objects in the night sky, outshining all but the brightest stars, the researchers said.

Several companies around the world have envisaged such satellite constellations.

However, owing to their closer-to-Earth location and relatively large size, their potential to disrupt night sky observations is high, which is why astronomers are raising concerns around these constellations, or groups of satellites.