Social media platforms asked to combat surge of pro-Hamas content

As pro-Hamas accounts flood various social media platforms amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, governments are taking cognisance of the delicate situation and warning big tech companies like Meta, X, Telegram and others to either fix their content moderation algorithms or face action.

Israel-based social threat intelligence firm Cyabra claims that of the more than 162,000 profiles engaged in conversations about the Gaza war, 25 per cent — more than 40,000 profiles — are fake.

Those fake profiles allegedly disseminated over 312,000 pro-Hamas posts and comments, with some of the accounts publishing hundreds of posts per day, on major social media platforms.

During the first week of the conflict (7-14 October), US-based for-profit organisation NewsGuard analysed the 250 most-engaged posts (likes, reposts, replies, and bookmarks) that promoted one of 10 prominent false or unsubstantiated narratives relating to the war.

It found that verified users with blue badges are the ones spreading the vast majority of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on X.

The results revealed that 186 of these 250 posts — 74 per cent — were posted by accounts verified by X.

“Nearly three-fourths of the most viral posts on X advancing misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war are being pushed by ‘verified' X accounts,” according to the analysis.