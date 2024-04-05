Sony PlayStation 5 on Blinkit, landing at your doorstep from today

Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit on Thursday said that they will be collaborating with Sony to sell PlayStation 5 on its platform.

The company will be launching PlayStation 5 on its platform on 5 April.

"PlayStation 5 on Blinkit. Launching tomorrow," Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit’s CEO, posted on X.

Earlier this year, Samsung partnered with Blinkit to deliver its newly launched Galaxy S24 series in the country.

Customers living in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai were eligible to order Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones on Blinkit and get the phone delivered in less than 10 minutes, the company said at the time.