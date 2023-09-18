Soon a cure for a dangerous pregnancy complication

In a significant breakthrough, Canadian researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have made groundbreaking progress towards identifying the root cause and potential therapy for preeclampsia, which so far has no cure.

The pregnancy complication affects up to eight per cent of pregnancies globally and is the leading cause of maternal and foetal mortality due to premature delivery, complications with the placenta and lack of oxygen.

The team from Western and Brown Universities identified a toxic protein, cis P-tau, in the blood and placenta of preeclampsia patients.

According to the study published in Nature Communications, cis P-tau is a central circulating driver of preeclampsia -- a “troublemaker” that plays a major role in causing the deadly complication.