Social media may increase chronic inflammation over time: Study

Spending more time on social media may increase your risk of inflammation over time, harming mental health, according to a study.

The results published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research raise interesting questions about the nature of social media use and what might be driving a relationship that could be contributing to an alarming range of physical and mental health problems.

"The results showed that the amount of social media use — assessed objectively by a screen-time app — was not only associated with higher inflammation at a single time point, but also increased levels of inflammation five weeks later," said lead author David Lee, assistant professor of communication in the University at Buffalo’s College of Arts and Sciences.

"This study adds to the growing amount of evidence pointing to the risks of spending too much time on social media and the domains that are being affected," Lee added.

Besides representing the body's response to injury and infection, spoken of as acute inflammation and chronic inflammation, gets elevated in response to common experiences such as stress, loneliness, diet, lack of exercise and lack of sleep.