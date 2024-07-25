Starlink now operational on more than 1,000 aircraft, says Musk

The affordable internet service Starlink is now operational on more than 1,000 aircraft, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday, 25 July.

According to the company, Starlink keeps passengers connected with high-speed internet from the moment they step onboard their plane.

"Using Starlink on a plane feels like you're on a high-speed ground fibre connection," said the tech billionaire in a post on social media platform X.

Musk recently informed that Sierra Leone in Africa became the 100th country - and the 10th African nation - to be connected to Starlink.