Steve Jobs' written $4 check in 1976 sold for over $36K at auction

A $4 check written by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to electronics retailer Radio Shack in 1976 has been auctioned for $36,850 at the US-based RR Auction.

According to The Guardian, the signed check, written on an "Apple Computer Company" account at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Los Altos, California, joins a growing market for Jobs' signature and memorabilia.

Last year, an Apple Computer check of $9.18 signed by Jobs in 1976 sold for $55,000. Another check from the same year, for $13.86 to Elmar Electronics, sold in March for $37,564.

Jobs' signature on a job application for employment as an "electronics tech or design engineer" from 1973, designated by the auctioneer as Jobs' oldest known signature, sold in 2018 for $174,757.