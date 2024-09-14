Sunita Williams to cast vote in US presidential elections from space

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow NASA colleague Butch Wilmore, currently stuck on the International Space Station (ISS), expressed their anticipation on Saturday, 14 September for casting their votes in the 2024 US presidential elections from space.

Both astronauts emphasised the significance of fulfilling their civic duty despite being in orbit.

Williams mentioned that they had already sent down their requests for ballots, adding, "Looking forward to voting from space, which is pretty cool."

Wilmore also stressed their responsibility as "American citizens," noting that "NASA makes it very easy for us to do that."

The 2024 US elections, scheduled for 5 November, will see a contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Williams and Wilmore are eager to participate in the electoral process despite their extended stay on the ISS.

The two astronauts launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on 5 June, as part of the spacecraft's first crewed mission.