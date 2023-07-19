Tata Sons to build battery cell gigafactory in UK with investment of over 4 billion pounds

Tata Sons on Wednesday announced plans to establish a global battery cell gigafactory in the UK with a capacity to produce 40GW of cells annually.

This investment of over 4 billion pounds is an integral part of Tata Group's commitment to electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions and establishes a competitive green tech ecosystem in the UK at scale.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, "The Tata Group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata Group will be setting up one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK.