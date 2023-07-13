Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Karnataka

Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facilities Centres (CEFCs) in the state by investing Rs. 2,000 crore.

Representatives of the leadership team of the company met large and medium industries minister MB Patil at Vidhana Sabha on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard.

Minister said that the company has intended to set up these centres to facilitate particularly the MSMEs. The proposal is to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies will have 70 per cent stakes and the rest 30 per cent stakes will be that of the state government, he said.