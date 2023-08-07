Tech moguls Musk, Zuckerberg spar online over 'fight' plans

Tech giant Elon Musk said on Sunday that his proposed fight with Meta head Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on his social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Amid the professional competition between them, the duo have been egging each other into a mixed martial art cage fight since June.

Quite how serious both sides are about the proposal isn't clear as most communications regarding it have been jocular.

No date has been set for the fight but Musk had suggested the Las Vegas Octagon, an events center where mixed martial arts (MMA) championships are often held.