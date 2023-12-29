Tesla Cybertruck involved in 1st accident, results in 'minor' injury to driver

A Tesla Cybertruck has been involved in a first-ever accident of the $61,000 vehicle (base model price), that resulted in a minor injury to the driver.

A Reddit user posted two pictures of a Cybertruck accident in the US and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) later confirmed this.

The accident involved a 2023 Tesla Cybertruck carrying three people that appears to have been hit by a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old, reports The Verge.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder,” said California Highway Patrol.

“The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound,” the CHP team added.

The only injury noted by CHP mentions a suspected minor injury to the Cybertruck driver.