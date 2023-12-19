Tesla removes Disney+ from vehicles amid Musk-Iger rivalry: Report

Tesla has removed Disney+ from some of its vehicles amid Elon Musk having an online fight with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the media reported.

Last week, Tesla informed Disney+ that it would withdraw its native app from the Tesla Theatre in its vehicles, without explaining why, reports Electrek, citing sources.

A few days later, Tesla informed Disney that the app would be removed solely for Tesla owners who had never used it previously.

Now, several Tesla users are reporting that the Disney+ app is no longer available in Tesla Theatre. Others, presumably those who have previously used the app, are still seeing it in their vehicles, the report mentioned.

The automaker originally added Disney+ in Tesla Threatre back in its holiday update in 2021.