Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

San Francisco, July 16 (IANS) Meta's Twitter rival Threads has crossed 150 million user sign-ups despite a usage drop. Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

According to Data.ai, the app has surpassed more than 150 million downloads worldwide, within seven days after its launch.

"It did so 5.5 times faster than the second-fastest to that point, Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which has held the largest app launch title since it debuted in July 2016," the report said.