Threads users can now keep their posts off Instagram, Facebook

Meta’s Threads users are reporting a new feature where they can keep their posts off Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Several Threads users said that the platform now allows them to opt-out of having their posts suggested on Instagram and/or Facebook.

Meta is apparently rolling out this new Threads features slowly to all users, according to reports.

To keep Threads posts from showing up on other Meta platforms, tap the two lines in the top right of the Threads app, Privacy, Suggesting posts on other apps.

Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced some new features on the web version of Threads, including the copy and paste option and add multiple posts option.

Users can now copy and paste or drag and drop media attachments to their posts and can add multiple posts to a thread before publishing.