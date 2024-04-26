WhatsApp threatens to leave India over encryption dispute

WhatsApp has issued an ultimatum to the Delhi High Court, asserting that it would cease operations in India if compelled to breach message encryption protocol mandated by India's 2021 Information Technology Rules, as per various media reports.

The Meta-owned company's lawyer told the court, “As a platform, we are saying, if we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes," the Hindustan Times reported.

The latest development comes amid a legal tussle between WhatsApp, its parent company Meta, and Indian authorities over the contentious provision requiring social media platforms to disclose the first originator of messages, as per a Scroll report.

The legal dispute, centered around rule 4(2) of the 2021 Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, has WhatsApp and Meta challenging the regulation on grounds of violating users' fundamental rights under articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the report added.