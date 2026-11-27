Travellers will be able to choose a plan for their destination and complete the purchase and installation in WhatsApp. The eSIM will provide mobile data at the destination, while the user’s WhatsApp account will remain linked to their existing phone number.

According to WABetaInfo, the option is being developed for Android and iOS and is expected to appear in the app’s Account section. WhatsApp has yet to specify device requirements, data allowances or how long the plans will last.

The company is working with telecom operators and eSIM providers including Reliance Jio, Verizon, Smart Axiata and Smart Communications. WhatsApp said it would start rolling out the service in select countries soon. Although Jio is among the partners, the company has yet to confirm whether India will be in the first wave.

With PTI inputs