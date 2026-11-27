WhatsApp to let travellers buy and install eSIMs in the app
Reliance Jio and Verizon are among the telecom partners for the service, which will roll out in select markets
Users will be able to browse, buy and install mobile data plans for overseas trips directly in WhatsApp
Travellers can continue using WhatsApp with their existing number while the eSIM provides mobile data abroad
WhatsApp has yet to announce a launch date, plan prices or whether India will be part of the initial rollout
WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will let international travellers buy and install data eSIMs without leaving the messaging app. The service will give users a way to arrange mobile internet access abroad without buying a local SIM on arrival or relying on public Wi-Fi.
Travellers will be able to choose a plan for their destination and complete the purchase and installation in WhatsApp. The eSIM will provide mobile data at the destination, while the user’s WhatsApp account will remain linked to their existing phone number.
According to WABetaInfo, the option is being developed for Android and iOS and is expected to appear in the app’s Account section. WhatsApp has yet to specify device requirements, data allowances or how long the plans will last.
The company is working with telecom operators and eSIM providers including Reliance Jio, Verizon, Smart Axiata and Smart Communications. WhatsApp said it would start rolling out the service in select countries soon. Although Jio is among the partners, the company has yet to confirm whether India will be in the first wave.
With PTI inputs