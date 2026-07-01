Why WhatsApp's new usernames feature is raising scam fears in India

WhatsApp's latest update is being pitched as one of its biggest privacy upgrades in years. But in India, where the platform has become a preferred tool for everything from payments to customer service, many users fear it could also create a powerful new weapon for scammers.

The messaging platform has begun rolling out usernames, allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. Once the feature is widely available, users will be able to create a unique username under Settings > Account > Username, making it possible to message people without revealing their mobile numbers.

Meta says the move is designed to give users greater privacy, especially when interacting with people they do not know. But critics argue that the feature could make impersonation scams harder to spot, particularly in a country already grappling with widespread fraud conducted through WhatsApp.

The central concern is simple: if users begin recognising people by usernames instead of phone numbers, fraudsters could create lookalike handles that closely resemble those of celebrities, businesses or financial advisers.

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo was among the first prominent voices to sound the alarm. "In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp," he wrote on X.

Warikoo said scammers could easily create usernames resembling public figures. "Imagine receiving a message from warikoo / awarikoo / ankurwarikooo / ankur_warikoo / a_warikoo / ankurwarikooofficial etc etc — soliciting money."