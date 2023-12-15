X Corp banned over 3L accounts for policy violations in India in Nov

Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a record 3,33,036 accounts in India between 26 October and 25 November, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, who has recently appointed a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, also took down 2,233 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 3,35,269 accounts in the reporting period in India.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 1,062 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 52 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 1 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company. "We received 35 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about hateful conduct (556), followed by abuse/ harassment (273), sensitive adult content (122), and impersonation (52).