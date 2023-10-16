X fined for not providing info on child abuse content, Google warned

Australia’s eSafety commissioner has fined Elon Musk-run X 610,500 Australian dollars (over $380,000) for failing to disclose information about how it detects, removes and prevents child sexual abuse material. Google has also been issued a formal warning.

In a statement, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the proliferation of online child sexual exploitation is a growing problem both in Australia and globally, and technology companies have a moral responsibility in protecting children from sexual exploitation and abuse being stored, shared and perpetrated on their services.

“Twitter/X has stated publicly that tackling child sexual exploitation is the number 1 priority for the company, but it can’t just be empty talk, we need to see words backed up with tangible action,” Grant said late on Sunday, 15 October.

X has 28 days to respond to or pay the eSafety office’s fine.

“Our first report featuring Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Skype, Snap, WhatsApp and Omegle uncovered serious shortfalls in how these companies were tackling this issue,” she stressed.

“This latest report also reveals similar gaps in how these five tech companies are dealing with the problem and how they are tackling the rise in sexual extortion and we need them all to do better,” Grant added.

eSafety found that two providers, X and Google, did not comply with the notices given to them, with both companies failing to adequately respond to a number of questions in their respective notices.