X posts with misinformation ineligible for revenue share: Musk

Posts on X that are corrected by users via Community Notes will become ineligible for ad revenue share, Elon Musk has announced.

Making a slight change to creator monetisation, Musk said that any posts that are corrected by Community Notes, that empowers people on X to add notes to posts that might be misleading, “become ineligible for revenue share”.

“The idea is to maximise the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism,” said the billionaire. Musk said that any attempts to “weaponise Community Notes to demonetise people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source.”

A follower asked the X owner if there will be an appeal process for this new move. “Community Notes will sometimes hit memes in a fun fashion or add context/links even if the original post wasn’t misleading/wrong,” the Musk follower posted.

To identify notes that are helpful to a wide range of people, Community Notes require agreement between contributors who have sometimes disagreed in their past ratings to help prevent one-sided ratings.