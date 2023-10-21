X is now an open source news platform, says Musk

Reacting to a follower who said that if false info spreads on X, users have the opportunity to combat it with their own posts and through Community Notes.

"When fake news spreads on CNN, MSNBC, or in The New York Times or Washington Post, they get the final say and can double down on their false narrative," the X user posted.

Musk said "yes," adding that X is an open source news platform.

"That is the right way to think about it. Anything relevant in legacy media is reposted here anyway," he added.

However, some users questioned Musk's comment on making X a trusted news platform. "There's also a lot of info you can't trust as well. Community notes help, but sometimes they don't show up fast enough," a user posted.