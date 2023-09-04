X witnesses video boom: Musk aims for it to be 'the Everything App'

Elon Musk on Monday announced that video viewership on X Corp (formally Twitter) has nearly doubled since last year, as he took over the social media network in October for $44 billion.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino also said that video streaming is up significantly compared to last year, as Musk aims to make his platform “the everything app”.

“Video viewership on X has roughly doubled since last year,” said Musk. Yaccarino reacted after F1 racer Max Verstappen set a new Formula 1 record in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“Records all around: Verstappen. F1. X video views up 90 per cent compared to last year,” she posted.