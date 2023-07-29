You need 15 mn impressions, 500 followers to earn money on Musk’s X

As Elon Musk rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally including in India, one needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.

For eligible creators who set up their payout details, you will receive a payment the week of July 31 if you meet the criteria and your payout amount exceeds the minimum threshold of $50, the company said in an update.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” said the rebranded Twitter.