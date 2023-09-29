YouTube becomes top pick for 4 out of 5 Indians online, Shorts usage grows

YouTube has become the platform of choice for four out of every five people online in India while its short-video making app has grown in popularity, with 96 per cent aged 18 to 44 in the country using YouTube Shorts, the company revealed on Wednesday, 27 September.

With an average of 70 billion daily views globally, YouTube Shorts continues to grow in popularity among viewers in India, with 96 per cent aged 18 to 44 using YouTube Shorts.

Its average daily views have grown by over 120 per cent year-on-year (YoY) globally.

Shorts watch-time now also transcends devices with 88 per cent of online 18-44-year-olds watching short-form video content on a TV over the past 12 months.

Viewers in India are also splitting their viewing time across many different video formats, spending no more than 21 per cent of their viewing time watching one format, the company revealed during the ‘YouTube Brandcast 2023’ event here.