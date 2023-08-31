YouTube removed 1.9 m videos in Jan–Mar in India, highest among nations

Over 1.9 million videos were removed between January and March 2023 in India for violating YouTube's community guidelines, marking the highest removals among nations, according to a report released by the popular video streaming platform.

During the same period, globally YouTube removed over 6.48 million videos for violating community guidelines.

The 'Community Guidelines Enforcement' report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies.

In that period, 654,968 videos from the US were removed, about 491,933 from Russia and 449,759 videos from Brazil were removed.

"Since the earliest days as a company, our community guidelines have protected the YouTube community from harmful content. We enforce our policies using a combination of machine learning and human reviewers," YouTube said.