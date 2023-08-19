New report claims YouTube advertisers harvesting data from kids, Google denies

Google-owned YouTube is serving ads from many "adult" Fortune 500 advertisers and major media agencies on YouTube channels that are labeled as "made for kids," a new report from ad quality transparency platform Adalytics has alleged.

These include major brands such as Mars, Procter & Gamble, Ford, Colgate-Palmolive, Samsung, and many others, the report claimed.

"The viewers of 'made for kids' YouTube videos appear to be clicking on ads, and brands' websites "are harvesting and sharing meta-data on those viewers with dozens of data brokers upon click through".

This raises the possibility that brands have "data poisoned" their first party datasets with data derived from thousands of viewers of "made for kids" videos, the report claimed.