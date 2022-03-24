Instagram users can now control feed with Favourites, Following

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday said it is introducing two new ways -- Favourites and Following -- to choose what users see in their feed.



The company said it wants users to be able to shape Instagram into the best possible experience and give them ways to quickly see what they are most interested in.



"Your Instagram feed is a mix of photos and videos from people you follow, suggested posts and more. Over time, we are going to add more recommendations to your feed based on your interests -- Favourites and Following are new ways to catch up on recent posts from the accounts you follow," the company said in a statement.