LinkedIn global initiative to nurture 200 creators in India

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Wednesday said its global Creator Accelerator Programme, a 10-week initiative to support 200 creators in growing their communities on the platform, is now available in India.



India is LinkedIn's second market to roll out the programme, after its launch in the US in September last year.



The 10-week, incubator-style programme will provide creators with coaching, recognition, resources and a financial grant to bring their ideas to life, the company said in a statement.



"By equipping a diverse range of voices with the right resources, the Creator Accelerator Programme aims to help members unlock greater business opportunities with the content they're making and the conversations they're sparking," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager at LinkedIn.