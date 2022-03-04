1st Test: Dravid leads felicitation of Kohli on reaching 100-Test landmark

After receiving the special cap, Kohli said, "Thanks Rahul bhai, it is indeed a special moment for me. My wife (Anushka Sharma) is here, my brother is here in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. To all my teammates, thank you so much for your support over the years.



"It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn't have been possible without all of you. To the BCCI to give me the opportunity to represent Indian cricket and from thereon, everything has gone from strength to strength."



Kohli then spoke about how proud he is of achieving excellence in the longest format of the game. "The only thing I would say is in this day and age, with the amount of cricket we play -- the three formats and the IPL, the only takeaway the next generation can take from my Test career is that I was able to strive through and play the purest format of the game and get to 100 Tests which is something I'm proud of."