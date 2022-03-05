1st Test: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma give heartfelt tributes to Warne

"It's a huge, huge loss. As soon as we got to hear, it was extremely sad to hear. I want to give condolences to his family, his three children, friends and loved ones," said Sharma before day two of the opening Test against Sri Lanka began on Saturday.



A visibly moved Kohli gave a moving tribute to Warne, considered as one of the greatest leg-spinners to have ever played the game. "We got this sad news last night; the demise of Shane Warne. Out of nowhere, to be honest. We carry on doing what we do in life. We think that everything is all about where we are involved in the present moment, all our troubles, things going wrong or things we look forward to.



"But realised so quickly that life is unpredictable and fickle; we just need to be grateful for all the moments we are alive. Passing at the age of 52 is something which is totally unexpected. Went far too early. I stand here with disbelief and shock because I got to know him off the field as well. I understood the charisma and persona he brought to every conversation he was a part of. From that, I could understand what he brought on the field as well."