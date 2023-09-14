2011 WC final: Wankhede to auction two seats where Dhoni’s sixes landed
Mumbai venue to rename seats after World Cup winning captain, says report
The match-winning six by Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2011 ICC World Cup final at Wankhede Stadium, followed by his famous twirling of the bat, is still etched in memory of cricket fans of the country.
Ever wondered where the ball landed? The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), state association in charge of Wankhede which will host five matches of the upcoming World Cup, has come up with a plan to make a killing by putting up the two seats where the winning shot landed for auction.
A Times of India report on Thursday quoted MCA president Amol Kale as saying that the two seats will be renamed after Dhoni as a part of their offer for a buyout of hospitality packages of the ICC World Cup 2023.
‘’Those two special seats will be permanently named after MS Dhoni and will be known as MS Dhoni seats. There’s no memorial, but those seats will be beautifully decorated and specially designed. They will be like a sofa/comforter and will have hospitality services. We will sell those seats at a premium,’’ he told the newspaper.
