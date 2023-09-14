2011 WC final: Wankhede to auction two seats where Dhoni’s sixes landed

The match-winning six by Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2011 ICC World Cup final at Wankhede Stadium, followed by his famous twirling of the bat, is still etched in memory of cricket fans of the country.

Ever wondered where the ball landed? The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), state association in charge of Wankhede which will host five matches of the upcoming World Cup, has come up with a plan to make a killing by putting up the two seats where the winning shot landed for auction.