2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup: Where Every Stick Says Hockey

Put a stick in a child’s hand, they say, and next thing you know, s/he will be playing hockey. Such is the love for the sport in Odisha, particularly in the tribal belt of Sundargarh that has produced a battery of world class hockey players who have represented the country at national and international events.

Odisha is hosting the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 (January 13-29). The two cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela have been painted blue for the tournament, that will see 16 nations participating. The Taj Group is providing hospitality and catering to the teams. While A.R. Rehman had composed the anthem for the 2018 edition, Bollywood music director Pritam has composed the anthem for this World Cup. The state government is promoting the event as FIH ‘Odisha’ Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. And why not? The game that was dying a slow death has got a new lease of life thanks to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s personal interest and effort over the last decade.

Patnaik, whose love for the sport dates back to his Doon School days, was committed to bringing the next hockey World Cup to Sundargarh (the state capital Bhubaneswar had hosted the previous edition in 2018 at the Kalinga stadium). The validation came at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, when the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze by trouncing mighty Germany 5-4 in a play-off match for the medal. It ended a 41-year medal drought for the country at the Olympics. (The last win was a gold medal at the Moscow Olympics way back in 1980.) Days before the men’s triumph, the women’s team had registered a stunning victory over Australia to enter the semis. These back-to-back surprises came nearly three years after Naveen Patnaik stepped in to sponsor and adopt the two national teams after the Sahara Group withdrew its support.

Even as the entire country was celebrating, Patnaik was huddled in a meeting with some of his trusted bureaucrats at his official residence, finalising details of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium to be built at Rourkela in Sundargarh district. With India stepping out to play the 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in what is India’s largest hockey stadium—Birsa Munda has a seating capacity of over 20,000—that moment has paid off.