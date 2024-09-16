2024: A year of playing through pain ends for Neeraj Chopra

If the 2024 season had been a mixed bag for Neeraj Chopra — often falling short by his standards — it was also one which saw the champion athlete learning with cope with the spectre of injuries and maturing as a person. As he signed out for the year in the Brussels Diamond League final with a silver at 87.86 m albeit with a fractured left hand this weekend, there is now a silent prayer on the lips of Indian sports fan that he should come back completely fit next year.

‘’Played through pain,’’ the javelin ace admitted in a X post after Saturday night. Neeraj referred to the Saturday night itself, but it was a recurrent theme throughout the season — with the chronic groin injury limiting him from going full tilt at Paris, Lausanne or Brussels. Any elite athlete worth his or her salt would have pulled out of the remaining Diamond League circuit after finishing with a fortuitious silver at the Olympics, but not him.

This is what makes Neeraj Chopra different from the normal sporting icon. The 26-year-old, one of the highest paid sportspersons in India, is perfectly aware of his marketability – but still has not learnt to say ‘no’ even for self-preservation. “Informing the organisers would be the toughest part,” Neeraj had said about the remaining events after hanging on to win the silver in Paris after even surviving five foul throws.