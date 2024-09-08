Paris Paralympics: How did India's para athletes steal the thunder from Neeraj and his ilk?

Paris Olympics: Government investment in athletes: Rs 520 crore; Six medals.

Paralympics: Government investment: Rs 20 crore; 29 medals.

The telltale figures keep popping up on social media, highlighting the so-called contrast in return on investment. While the comparison is basically unfair, if not insensitive, one cannot help but wonder what has made India’s para athletes take the quantum leap since Rio 2016.

Paris has been, by far, India’s most successful sojourn at the Paralympics, with an all-time high contingent of 84 raking in 29 medals until Saturday — seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze — to take 16th position in the medals tally. Which means they have already crossed the prediction of 25 medals from the likes of former stalwarts Devendra Jhajharia, now president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Deepa Malik, the first woman para athlete of India.

They have also surpassed the Tokyo Paralympics haul of 19 (including five gold), and could well be setting a benchmark in the region of 35-plus in four years’ time in Los Angeles. The likes of Sumit Antil, the first javelin thrower to win back-to-back golds, shooter Avani Lekhara, first woman athlete to land two golds, Mariyappan Thangavelu, first Indian to win medals at three consecutive Paralympics, or the endearing Sheetal Devi have all captured the public imagination like never before over the last 10 days.

Cut to barely eight years earlier in Rio de Janeiro, when India returned with four medals — two gold, a silver and a bronze. Back in 1972, Murlikant Petkar etched his name as the first Indian para athlete to win a Paralympics medal (silver) in 50m freestyle before the country gave the next two editions a miss and came back in the 1984 Los Angeles edition.