Paris Paralympics: How Deepthi Jeevanji overcame jibes to run to glory

Deepthi's bronze effort of 55.82 seconds last evening was inferior to her personal best of 55.07 in Kobe, but good enough to ensure a medal. Her parents Jeevanji Yadhagiri and Jeevanji Dhanalaxmi, who had to struggle a lot to raise their girl as an athlete, were justifiably proud when she bagged a medal at what is set to be the best-ever Paralympics for India as it overhauled the Tokyo mark of 19 by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Speaking to Indian Express in May after their daughter’s exploits in Kobe, Dhanalaxmi said: “She was born during the solar eclipse and her head was very small at birth along with the lips and nose being a bit unusual. Every villager who saw her and some of our relatives would call Deepthi pichi (mental) and kothi (monkey) and tell us to send her to an orphanage. Today, seeing her become the world champion in a far-off country proves that she is indeed a special girl.

‘’When my husband’s father died, we had to sell the farm to make ends meet. My husband would earn Rs 100 or Rs 150 a day so there were days when I had to work to support our family, including Deepthi’s younger sister Amulya. Deepthi was always a calm child and spoke very little. But when the village kids would tease her, she would come home and cry. So I would make her sweet rice or, on some days, chicken and that's what made her happy,’’ she recalled.