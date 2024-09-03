Paris Paralympics: From Anand Mahindra to Piers Morgan, all gush about Sheetal Devi

The sight of Sheetal Devi at the podium with a wheelchair-bound Rakesh Kumar, her partner in India's bronze medal finish in mixed compound archery at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, is as poignant as it comes.

Despite the countless stories of the triumph of the human spirit that have kept coming out of Paris over the past week, this 17-year-old from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir has been the standout, the toast of the Games — and not just in India.

Every time she walked into the archery range, a motley crowd rose as one to applaud her — from celebrities to politicians to industrialists, they are all going gaga about her.

Anand Mahindra, the owner of Mahindra’s assembly line of vehicles, reiterated his promise to gift her a custom-made vehicle (so that Sheetal can drive it with her legs) after her individual round — but she will be eligible to drive only next year, once she turns 18.