Paris Paralympics: Sheetal Devi, already a showstopper at 17 years
After the world record score, she and Rakesh Kumar are in line for a medal next week
At 17 years, Sheetal Devi has already become one of the talismanic figures of what the Paralympics stands for. If it’s about rising above all odds, the para archer from Jammu & Kashmir embodies that and more – shinning on her debut at the showpiece with a personal best and a world record score of 1399 in mixed compound with partner Rakesh Kumar.
She and Rakesh have thus put themselves in pole position for a medal when they contest in the quarter-finals on Monday (2 September). It will be one of the most defining moments in India’s campaign in Paris should Sheetal finish with a medal but either way, she has already made her mark in a career of less than two years.
What is it that makes Sheetal so special? Imagine participating in competitive archery without either hand – which makes the feisty girl and three others of her ilk in Paris a freak case of sorts. Born on 10 January, 2007 with a condition called phocomelia, she was a strong willed girl and enjoyed climbing trees as a pastime.
The activity helped her build a strong upper body, which proved to be an asset later in life. The Indian Army played a pivotal role in propelling Sheetal’s career in para archery. Army coaches discovered Sheetal’s athleticism and confidence at a youth event organised by the Indian Army.
Matt Stutzman model
The early attempt from the coaches to introduce Sheetal to para archery hit a stumbling block when the coaches planned to help her with prosthetics but it did not work out. The coaches then stumbled into the example of Matt Stutzman, an armless archer who used his legs to shoot to a silver medal at the London 2012 Paralympics.
Sheetal soon joined former archer and coach Kuldeep Vedwan’s academy where she was made to compete along with the able bodied archers at the national competitions. Using her feet akin to Stutzman, Sheetal embraced an unconventional shooting technique and competed at the Para Archery National Championship in Haryana in March-April 2022.
Six months later, Sheetal competed at the Junior National Championships among able bodied archers in Goa. While Sheetal did not win a medal, her performance proved to be a shot in the arm for her coach as well her.
Following her securing a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships and two golds and one silver at the Asian Para Games, Sheetal claimed the No. 1 spot in the rankings for para compound archers. She wrapped up the year by winning the gold at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games last year in the women’s compound open category in New Delhi. Sheetal was named the Best Youth Athlete of the Year by the Asian Paralympic Committee and received the Arjuna Award last year. World Archery also named Sheetal Devi the Best Women's Para Archer of the Year for 2023.
How does Sheetal take care of her day-to-day activities, especially while travelling overseas? She is escorted by fellow compound archer Romica Sharma, also from Jammu and Kashmir. “I oversee her practice sessions, carry the arrows, luggages, besides supervising her stretching work as well as ensuring her scoring,” Romica says. “Off the field also, I help in feeding her as well as speaking to her whenever she needs a helping hand.
“I feel more like a sister to her even though I’m a good friend of hers,” Romica adds. “Whenever she is travelling anywhere alone, I feel anxious about how she is doing. She is a little ziddi (persistent) as well as masoom (innocent) and also watches a lot of serials!”
Achievements
World Archery Para Championships 2023: Silver medal
Asian Para Games 2023: Two gold, one silver
Khelo India Para Games 2023: Gold
Arjuna Award: 2023
Best Youth Athlete of the Year 2023 by Asian Paralympic Committee
Best Women Para Archer of the Year 2023 by World Archery
