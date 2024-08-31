Paris Paralympics: Sheetal Devi, already a showstopper at 17 years

At 17 years, Sheetal Devi has already become one of the talismanic figures of what the Paralympics stands for. If it’s about rising above all odds, the para archer from Jammu & Kashmir embodies that and more – shinning on her debut at the showpiece with a personal best and a world record score of 1399 in mixed compound with partner Rakesh Kumar.

She and Rakesh have thus put themselves in pole position for a medal when they contest in the quarter-finals on Monday (2 September). It will be one of the most defining moments in India’s campaign in Paris should Sheetal finish with a medal but either way, she has already made her mark in a career of less than two years.

What is it that makes Sheetal so special? Imagine participating in competitive archery without either hand – which makes the feisty girl and three others of her ilk in Paris a freak case of sorts. Born on 10 January, 2007 with a condition called phocomelia, she was a strong willed girl and enjoyed climbing trees as a pastime.

The activity helped her build a strong upper body, which proved to be an asset later in life. The Indian Army played a pivotal role in propelling Sheetal’s career in para archery. Army coaches discovered Sheetal’s athleticism and confidence at a youth event organised by the Indian Army.

Matt Stutzman model

The early attempt from the coaches to introduce Sheetal to para archery hit a stumbling block when the coaches planned to help her with prosthetics but it did not work out. The coaches then stumbled into the example of Matt Stutzman, an armless archer who used his legs to shoot to a silver medal at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Sheetal soon joined former archer and coach Kuldeep Vedwan’s academy where she was made to compete along with the able bodied archers at the national competitions. Using her feet akin to Stutzman, Sheetal embraced an unconventional shooting technique and competed at the Para Archery National Championship in Haryana in March-April 2022.