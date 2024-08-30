Paris Paralympics: Golden girl Avani Lekhara keeps date with history

Avani Lekhara, the 22-year-old para shooter from Jaipur with a quiet personality, belies the steel in her character. She withstood the pressure of being a champion in her category in 10 m air rifle to become a double gold medallist on the second day of Paris Paralympics, kickstarting India’s medal rush in style while compatriot Mona Agarwal finished with a bronze.

She hence becomes the first Indian woman para athlete to own two Paralympic gold medals, being only the second Indian overall to do so after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria, who is now accompanying the contingent as the President of Indian Paralympic Association (IPC). For the record, she bettered her own Tokyo record fractionally with a score of 249.7 points on way to gold.

Mona, who hails from Sikar in Rajasthan and dabbles in other disciplines like sitting volleyball, had overtaken Avani after the fifth elimination round. She finally finished on 228.7 points for the bronze.

The new found confidence in Avani was quite apparent on the eve of her sojourn to Paris. Asked about the impact of Manu Bhaker’s double bronze medal performance in Olympics, Avani said in an interview with SAI media: ‘’First of all, I feel proud that we both are shooters. When I won two medals in Tokyo (gold in women’s Air Rifle standing SH1 and bronze in women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1), it was a new awakening for women in sports in India…a barrier was broken. Manu did the same and going forward, I wish more such barriers are broken.’’