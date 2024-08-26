Paralympics: An ultimate showcase of human spirit ready to unfold in Paris

Courage. Determination. Inspiration. Equality – any idea what these four words stand for? Well, they are the credo of the Paralympics, which is set to replace the Citius, altius, fortius of Olympics on the banks of The Seine from Wednesday when nearly 4500 para athletes from all over the world will be in action for the ultimate showcase of human spirit.

It’s time to embrace the extravaganza, set to be held from 28 August to 8 September – which has created it’s own niche despite being the modern Paralympics being less than 40 years old with the first edition being held in Seoul 1988. Altogether 549 medal events in 22 sports disciplines will be at stake.

‘’I don’t think we’re in the shadow of the Olympic Games. Our movement is younger. The Olympic Games have been around for almost 130 years while the modern era of the Paralympics only began with Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992, so we’re talking about 40 years ago,’’ remarked Andrew Parsons, President of International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in a recent interview.

The need to back the Paralympics movement comes at a time when the world looks to measure everything through the prism of profit and loss and the revenues from TV rights solely determine whether an event will be telecast or not. An event like the Copa America does not find a taker for beaming in India while the upstart T20 franchise leagues are shown live – and this is where the Paris Paralympics needs the support of fans and sponsors alike.

Recent figures reveal that the day after the closing ceremony of Paris 2024, they had sold 1.4 million of the 2.5 tickets at stake for the Paralympics. In an interview with Le Monde last week, the IPC supremo tried to put up a brace face when he said: ‘’There is a normal trend in the Paralympic Games: We see a ticket sales peak during the last few days of the Olympics and leading up to our opening ceremony. The Paralympics normally have more domestic spectators than international spectators.