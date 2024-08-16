Paris Paralympics: Can India improve on their medal-rush of Tokyo?

A lot of expectations ride on the 84-member Indian Paralympics squad, the biggest contingent in history, as they leave for the Paris Paralympics this weekend. The upcoming edition of the Games, scheduled from 28 August to 8 September, will be held at the same venues of the Olympics.

It was a stellar show in Tokyo three years back, where India returned a best-ever tally of 19 medals (five gold, eight silver and six bronze) that has given a huge boost to their prospects – raising the expectations like never before. The likes of Sumit Antil, the reigning men’s champion in javelin throw or shooter Avani Lekhara who became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold at the Paralympics - had become familiar names for Indian sports fans after their exploits.

Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav, a shotput medal prospect, have been named as India’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony in Paris at an official send-off ceremony hosted by the Union Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. A javelin throw champion in the F64 category, Antil looks in good nick again as he has won the same event at the Para Athletics World Championships in May with a then a world record of 70.83 metres.

Bhagyashri, meanwhile, secured a silver medal in the shot put F34 category at the 2022 Asian Para Games. She finished seventh in her event in Tokyo but looks well poised for a medal this time as Bhagyashri won a silver at the Para Athletics World Championship in May.