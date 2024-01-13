2036 Olympics bid: Why Delhi, not Ahmedabad, could have been a natural choice

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 in Ahmedabad earlier this week saw Mukesh Ambani, the scion of Reliance Group, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that India will be bidding for 2036 Olympics. It’s now hardly a secret that Ahmedabad, which already boasts of the world’s biggest cricket stadium, will be the chosen one as the bidding city.

Calling it ‘the age-old dream’ for India, Modi said at his address at the 141st Congress of International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai last October: “India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036 – this is the dream of the 140 crore [1.4 billion] Indians.”

It should be time for sports fans of the country to get excited at the prospect of the bid, though it will not be till at least another two years that the hosting rights will be awarded – with Poland and Indonesia being the other two countries who have also expressed interest. While the process of awarding the Games goes through a rigorous process of checks and balances – India’s growing clout as an economic power (not to speak of the influential presence of Mrs Nita Ambani in the IOC excom) is expected to work favourably among the IOC members when the crunch moment comes.

An event which is still 12 years away should give India enough time to guard itself against precedents of cost-overruns and other economic dangers – which have been faced by most host cities since Barcelona’s success with the 1992 edition. But before we assess it, the bigger issue is the logic behind projecting Ahmedabad as the potential bidding city ahead of New Delhi, the capital with a history of hosting two Asian Games (1951 & ’82), an Afro Asian Games (2003) and Commonwealth Games (2010). No prizes for guessing, the decision is not about sport alone.