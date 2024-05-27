A historic gold for Dipa Karmakar, but Paris 2024 remains elusive

The last weekend at the Asian Gymnastics Championships 2024 in Tashkent brought mixed emotions for Dipa Karmakar, the barrier-breaker in Indian gymnastics. The 30-year-old became the first Indian to land a gold medal in the continental event, though her pursuit of a place at the Paris Olympics now seems a distant dream.

Only on Sunday, the Tripura girl, who missed out on a bronze at Rio 2016, finished on top of eight gymnasts with an average score of 13.566. She logged identical scores of 13.566 in both her attempts, while North Koreans Kim Son Hyang (13.466) and Jo Kyong Byol (12.966) took silver and bronze, respectively.

On Friday, Dipa competed in the all-around category in Tashkent with an eye on Paris, and finished 16th with a score of 46.166, falling just short of the only Olympic quota available at the meet, which went to Emma Malabuyo of the Philippines, who secured third place with a score of 50.398.

Coming out of a series of injuries in recent years and a 21-month doping suspension, Dipa competed in three of four qualification events before Tashkent, in Cairo, Baku, and Doha. She reached the finals in all three, but was unable to secure a podium finish, finishing fifth in both Baku and Doha and a close fourth in Cairo.