Why is Dipa Karmakar not on Asian Games shortlist despite topping trials?

If the Union sports ministry can be flexible about its eligibility criterion for the men’s football team for the Asian Games in China's Hangzhou next month, what stops them from making an exception for Dipa Karmakar? This is a highly relevant question as Karmakar – who put the country on the global gymnastics map with a fourth-place finish in Rio 2016 – failed to make the Asiad cut.

It has been a rollercoaster side for the 30-year-old, who has been desperate for a final flourish at the continental showpiece. The last three years have seen her slip into oblivion, courtesy a two-year doping ban in 2021 when she was removed from the world body rankings, and two knee surgeries which she underwent for her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries.

Riding on little more than tremendous willpower, Karmakar arrived at the Asian Games trials on 11-12 July in Bhubaneswar, along with coach and mentor Bishweshwar Nandi and his wife. She completed the trials and secured the overall top spot in the competition – raising hopes of seeing the country’s best-known gymnast in action in China – until she was undone by a technicality.

Despite figuring in the provisional list, she was subsequently omitted from the final list for failing to meet a criterion set by the sports ministry, which states: “In the individual events during the last twelve months prior to the commencement of the event, the performance of the sports persons should not be less than the performance achieved by eighth position holder of the 2018 Asian Games in measurable sports.”