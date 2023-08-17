Can Subhankar Sharma be the barrier-breaker for Indian golf?

It’s been three weeks since Subhankar Sharma raised a storm with the best-ever finish by an Indian in The Open (British Open) – the last golf major of the year – but the ripples are still being felt in the country’s golf community. The expectations of the 27-year-old soft spoken golfer, as and when he qualifies for any next major, will rise a few notches but he is ready to deal with it.

Just how big was Sharma’s joint eighth place finish at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England? There have been only two Indians before him who finished in the top-10 of a major – Anirban Lahiri’s tied fifth place in PGA Championship in 2015 was the best-ever by an Indian while Jeev Milkha Singh finished a joint ninth in the 2008 PGA showpiece.

Currently enjoying a well-earned break before hitting the DP World Tour in two weeks’ time in Switzerland, Sharma says he would rate his performance on four days of The Open as his most consistent so far. ‘’The performance would give me a huge self belief when I walk into play a major next time. It can go someway to show that Indian golfers can also mount a challenge against the best in the business,’’ Sharma told the National Herald.