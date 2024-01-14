AFC Asian Cup: Down but not out, Chhetri wants boys to regroup for Uzbek challenge

The 2-0 defeat against Australia, one of the top-notch Asian teams who made the second round in the Qatar World Cup just over a year back, did not quite come as a surprise for the Indian football fans. There were, on the contrary, enough takeaways to push for upset results in the remaining two group matches of the AFC Asian Cup against Uzbekistan (18 January) and Syria (23 January).

While most fans lauded the Blue Tigers for the dogged defence they showed in keeping a team ranked 77 places higher at bay for 50 minutes, there were many who questioned the ‘progress’ of the game in the country — in light of the fact that India were humbled 4-0 by the same opposition the last time they met in the 2011 edition of the event in the same city.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri, who was not allowed much empty space by the physically superior Socceroos, said: “There are pros and cons to this game. It’s not easy to play the best team in Asia. We are not used to playing sides like this as we don’t play against them very often, so you never know what to expect.’’